Shilpa Shetty Kundra finds judging Super Dancer 4 rejuvenating

The dance reality show ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4, judged by Geeta Kapur, Anurag Basu and Shilpa Shetty, will air its finale episode titled ‘Nachpan Ka Maha Mahotsav’ on Saturday, October 9.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who has been associated with the show for quite a long time, describes how it has impacted her life. She said: “Every year, these kids blow your minds with their unparalleled talent and dedication. Watching this younger generation of talent capture the stage inspires me to reinvent, unlearn, and relearn.”

The top five finalists will showcase their talent and compete with each other as they view for the top prize. They are Florina Gogoi, Sanchit Chanana, Pruthviraj Kongari, Esha Mishra and Neerja Tiwari. “They make me believe in the process and in divinity even more,” Shilpa said. “It assures me that the craft and the future of India are in the best hands.”

Florina Gogoi shared her experience of being on the show and said it was a great feeling to reach this point and she was willing to give it her best.

“It is a very big achievement for me to be a part of ‘Nachpan Ka Maha Mohatsav’,” she said. “I am experiencing all kinds of emotions and am elated to have reached the top five ladder. The goal is yet to be achieved, but I will give it my all.”

Sanchit Chanana added that although he was excited, he was anxious too about the finale. He gave the credit to Vartika, his choreographer and guru.

Looking ahead, he said: “I have mixed emotions right now. I am both excited and anxious at the same time as this has been a long journey for me. I have been practising constantly with Vartika ‘didi’ for my finale act to give the audience a power-packed performance.”

(‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.)