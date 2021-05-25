Shilpa Shetty makes a come back as judge

Adv.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is back as a judge on the dance reality show “Super Dancer: Chapter 4”. The actress was on a break after her family tested positive for Covid-19 a while back.

“I’m happy to be back on the sets of ‘Super Dancer 4’. These kids and the entire crew are all my family and I definitely missed them. I’m finally back and we are having a blast. It’s an honour for me to be here and watch these incredibly talented bunch of boys and girls,” she says.

She was accompanied by her “Dhadkan” co-actor Suniel Shetty on the shoot.

Adv.

The actress had informed on social media that her husband Raj Kundra, children — Viaan and Samisha — as well as in laws had tested positive for Covid earlier this month. She had put all projects on hold and actress Malaika Arora Khan had filled in for her on the show.

Once her family recovered, Shilpa had posted a video of her house being sanitised on Instagram.

“Super Dancer: Chapter 4” airs on Sony Entertainment Television.