Shivam Khajuria is learning transcendental meditation

Actor Shivam Khajuria, who is currently seen as Naveen in the show “Molkki”, is enjoying a break with family at his hometown Dehradun. The actor is utilising his break to learn and practise transcendental meditation. He says it helps him deal with stress caused by the pandemic.

“To cope with the scare of Covid-19, I’m learning and practising the transcendental meditation technique. It is a very simple, natural and effortless way of letting your mind settle down into an extremely calm and wise state of rest. Best effects are produced with regular practice of two times twenty minutes a day,” he says.

Meanwhile, the actor who started his career in showbiz as a model says he will pursue modelling alongside acting.

“I have never quit taking up modelling assignments. I enjoy doing that. Most people feel once you get into acting you are not open for such assignments. But I’m open to both and will try to manage my time and be equally devoted to whatever I sign,” he says.