Shivam Khajuria to break his bad boy image with new show

Shivam Khajuria, who was last seen essaying the antagonist ‘Naveen’ in his debut TV show ‘Molkki’, is excited to play a protagonist in the upcoming show ‘Mann Sundar’.

He says: “Like any other actor even I literally wanted to play a protagonist. And my dream is coming true. I’m really excited about the show. I will be seen playing the character of Nihar Goyal who is a rich, carefree handsome hunk. Even though he’s a brat there is still innocence and he actually feels bad about people when they are in trouble and he tries to help them. He is not heartless.”

The actor says after playing a very negative role he is happy to break his image.

“During ‘Molkki’ people hated me for my on screen image as I used to misbehave with girls. I didn’t care what’s right or wrong and only cared to follow what my parents wanted me to. But now I’m sure that will break that image and create a new one with lots of positivity. I’m sure the audience will fall for my good boy image. As in this show they will see me as a totally opposite person. I care for people around me and take my own decisions. I don’t follow anyone blindly.”