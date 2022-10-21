Shivin Narang on how it was to work with Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna

TV actor Shivin Narang was recently seen in Vikas Bahl’s ‘Goodbye’ in which he played a character named Mudassar, alongside actress Rashmika Mandanna. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles.

Speaking about it, Shivin said: “Every actor dreams of sharing the screen with Amitabh once in their career. ‘Goodbye’ for me was a dream come true and it was a special and unforgettable role offered to me. It’s a special film in so many ways. Firstly, the storyline and secondly, the cast.”

“I remember my parents used to talk about Mr Bachchan’s films and his persona a lot. While shooting for ‘Goodbye’, all the dialogues from his iconic films were playing in my mind. Amitabh Sir is really humble and a true legend. He is the biggest star, especially because of his humility and hard work. It was a learning experience working with him.”

“He was very kind to me and we shared some good moments on the set as well,” added the ‘Beyhadh 2’ actor.

The actor said that maximum scenes he shot with Rashmika: “I have majorly shot with Rashmika and she is very lively. There were always happy moments on the set.”

Speaking further on his role, Shivin said: “For me, it was important to understand what exactly was happening and what part he had to play. When I read the script it was a sensitive one which plays with human emotions. So the first step for me was to understand the storyline and the role I had to play. I believe I have done this film with dedication and have been receiving great feedback from friends and family.”

“Now, they are expecting more from me. It was my first time on the big screen with Mr Bachchan and I will be cherishing this experience forever,” he concluded.