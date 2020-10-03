Home TV News

Shivin Narang and Tejasswi Prakash’s BTS romantic pictures from upcoming music video Sunn Zara

Shivin Narang and Tejasswi Prakash are looking so cute together from the BTS pictures of the upcoming music video Sunn Zara. We can’t take our eyes off them.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Shivin Narang’s next work is a music video with actress Tejasswi Prakash tiled Sunn Zara. The poster of the music video is out finally. The poster has two of them walking together, while Tejasswi is looking romantically towards Shivin who’s looking ahead with his hand is on hair. The poster also has the autumn leaves lying around signifying romance in the air.

Shivin Narang is seen wearing navy blue joggers and sky blue shirt while wearing reading glasses thereby giving a nerdy touch to the look. The girls will surely fall for his hopelessly romantic look. 

Shivin Narang shared BTS pictures from the music video Sunn Zara and captioned, “Sneak peek #sunnzara ❤️ 5th October @indiemusiclabel”

Shivin and Tejasswi are looking so cute together. We can’t take our eyes off them. These BTS pictures are true love and we are crushing over these pictures.

The song releases on 5th October . This is the first time this fresh Jodi is paired opposite each other. Shivin and Tejasswi make a cute pair and their chemistry has been hugely loved by their fans when they were together in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Check out Shivin Narang and Tejasswi Prakash’s BTS romantic pictures from upcoming music video Sunn Zara below:

