Shivin Narang and Tejasswi Prakash share the first look of their upcoming song Sunn Zara

Shivin Narang and Tejasswi Prakash have been two of the most talked about contestants in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The two had won hearts with their never give up spirit, however, it was their equation which managed to grab the attention.

After creating much of the buzz with their equation, Shivin and Tejasswi have come with good news for their fans as they have shared a glimpse of their first project after Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Shivin Narang shared the first look of their upcoming song and captioned, “Announcing my latest love song “Sunn Zara” with Indie Music Label ❤️ .Be mesmerised by this love song that’s unlike any other. Coming soon… this October! Stay tuned to @indiemusiclabel 🎧

In the Sunn Zara poster, Shivin looked dapper in his icy blue coloured shirt with navy blue trousers and Tejasswi, who was dressed in a beige t-short, rust colour shorts and jacket, couldn’t take her eyes off him.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi is working with Shaheer Sheikh in another music video.

Check out Shivin Narang & Tejasswi Prakash share the first look of their upcoming song Sunn Zara below: