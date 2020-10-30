When Shivin Narang turned videographer for Nia Sharma

Advtg.

Shivin Narang and Nia Sharma were off to Shimla to shoot for a music video. This is the first time the duo will share the screen space and interestingly this was also their first trip during the COVID times. And they ensured that they made the most of it.

Shivin even turned a videographer for Nia and captured in his lens while she is jumping on the bed and dancing to a Punjabi track. She even shared the video on her Instagram page and cautioned it as, “Dead at work… Alive at the party. DOP @shivin7.”

The “Beyhadh 2” actor shared another video of them dancing to “Sapne mein milti hai”, and captioned it as the “Nia effect.”

Advtg.

Both Shivin and Nia surprised their fans when they shared photographs together on their respective social media accounts. And going by the pics and videos it sure looked like one memorable trip.

Shivin was recently also seen in a music video titled “Sunn Zara” along with Tejasswi Prakash. He played a psychologist in the song and their chemistry was much appreciated by the audience. It has already garnered over 19 million views. And after the success of “Sunn Zara”, we can’t wait to see Shivin and Nia’s chemistry in the new song.