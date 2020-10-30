Advtg.
TV News

When Shivin Narang turned videographer for Nia Sharma

Shivin Narang and Nia Sharma were off to Shimla to shoot for a music video. This is the first time the duo will share the screen space

By Glamsham Editorial
When Shivin Narang turned videographer for Nia Sharma
When Shivin Narang turned videographer for Nia Sharma
Advtg.

Shivin Narang and Nia Sharma were off to Shimla to shoot for a music video. This is the first time the duo will share the screen space and interestingly this was also their first trip during the COVID times. And they ensured that they made the most of it.

Shivin even turned a videographer for Nia and captured in his lens while she is jumping on the bed and dancing to a Punjabi track. She even shared the video on her Instagram page and cautioned it as, “Dead at work… Alive at the party. DOP @shivin7.”

The “Beyhadh 2” actor shared another video of them dancing to “Sapne mein milti hai”, and captioned it as the “Nia effect.”

View this post on Instagram

Nia effect 👻😈 💃 . . #shimla #fun

A post shared by Shivin Narang (@shivin7) on

Advtg.

Both Shivin and Nia surprised their fans when they shared photographs together on their respective social media accounts. And going by the pics and videos it sure looked like one memorable trip.

Shivin was recently also seen in a music video titled “Sunn Zara” along with Tejasswi Prakash. He played a psychologist in the song and their chemistry was much appreciated by the audience. It has already garnered over 19 million views. And after the success of “Sunn Zara”, we can’t wait to see Shivin and Nia’s chemistry in the new song. 

Advtg.
Previous articleShraddha Kapoor shares why Baaghi 3 was an intense shooting experience!
Next articleJacqueline Fernandez couldn’t be more happier to be back on her ‘Happy Place’, Here’s what she has to say

Related Articles

News

Nia Sharma's handbag stolen from her car

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Television actress Nia Sharma's handbag was stolen from her car in the Lower Parel area of the city on Wednesday.The...
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

You won’t be able to take your eyes off Shivin Narang’s new pics

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Shivin Narang is one actor who is blessed with good looks. And though he always mentions that looks don't matter to him,...
Read more
News

Ravi Dubey: Jamai 2.0 Season 2 a romantic drama served with twists

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) The Ravi Dubey-starrer web series Jamai 2.0 is all set for a second season. The actor says the series is...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks