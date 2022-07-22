Shivya Pathania plays over 20 divine characters in show

Television actress Shivya Pathania is playing 21 different avatars of ‘Devi’ in show “Baal Shiv”.

Apart from playing 10 Mahavidya avatars, she had to adorn almost 15 avatars of Devi Parvati. As TV schedules demand, it went up to three different avatars every day.

She relays her experience shooting for such a diverse role, saying: “It was surely a challenge but a good one at that. Changing yourself to mold in various roles is what acting is all about but when one role demands so many faces, the actor has to up their game.”

“I had a lot of fun while emulating these avatars of the Devi. I feel as an actor, the quality of versatility is a blessing. I hope the people appreciate my efforts and enjoy thoroughly.”

Shivya is known for playing Sita in the Indian mythological TV series “Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush” and Radha in “RadhaKrishn”.