Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar’s romantic pictures from the vacation is so couple goals

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are absolutely couple goals for one and all. Both Dipika and Shoaib are off to Lonavala for a family holiday.

By Glamsham Editorial
Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar gave family vacation goals
Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar gave family vacation goals
The actors, along with their families and a few friends, drove to Della Resorts on Sunday.

Dipika and Shoaib posted a romantic pictures and the scenic beauty will take your breath away. Shoaib shared the picture and also wrote, “Aafaton ke daur mein, chein ki ghadi hai tu meri zindagi hai tu”.

While they seem to enjoy themselves in the lap of nature, the celebrity couple has also been keeping fans entertained through their social media posts.

Check out Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar’s romantic pictures from the vacation below: 

