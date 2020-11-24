Advtg.
Shona Shona poster: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill holding hands and flaunting their sizzling dance moves

In the Shona Shona poster, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill look adorable in their sizzling dance move.

By Shweta Ghadashi
After sparking dating rumours in Bigg Boss 13 and appearing in the music video of Darshan Rawal’s single “Bhula Dunga”, television personalities Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are pairing up once again for the music video of the romantic track “Shona Shona”.

The announcement was made by Sidharth via his Instagram and shared a poster . Today Shehnaaz Gill also shared a new poster on her Instagram account and captioned, “Shona Shona out tomorrow at 11 am ♥️ @tonykakkar @nehakakkar @shehnaazgill @anshul300 @agam.mann @azeem.mann @desimusicfactory @raghav.sharma.14661 @passirajan @mehuldesai79”

In the poster,  Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill look adorable in their sizzling dance move. Sidharth Shukla is seen wearing a beige printed jacket over grey pants, while Shehnaaz Gill is twinning with him by wearing a beige shimmery dress. They are seen holding hands in the poster.

The song will be crooned by siblings Neha and Tony Kakkar. Directed by Agam and Azeem Mann, “Shona Shona” will release on November 25 at 11am on Desi Music Factory Youtube Channel.

Check out Shona Shona poster below in which Sidharth Shukla  and Shehnaaz Gill holding hands:

