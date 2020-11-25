Shona Shona Is Fun & Peppy, Very Different From What I have Done Before: Sidharth Shukla

Advtg.

While many would call 2020 a challenging year for Sidharth its been his year as he came home with the trophy and post that has been seen experimenting with several different music videos!

While Sidharth’s first music video Bhula Dunga was a heart breaking soulful song, the next one opposite Neha Sharma was an out and out romantic number.

And now Sidharth is back again and this time around it’s a fun peppy song that has been shot in Punjab. Videos of Sidharth from Punjab have already gone viral while Sidharth also showed us a glimpse of himself in the fields of Chandigarh.

Speaking about Shona Shona Sidharth says, “I have been blessed to have had a lot of projects coming my way but yes I have been selective. When Shona Shona came to me, I loved the song…its fun, its peppy and its different from what I have already done before. Its been shot in Punjab and the entire experience of being part of this one was truly wonderful.”

Music videos have been on a rise this year to which Sidharth says, “In a challenging year with the pandemic, music videos had a huge advantage during this period as people were consuming more content digitally and music truly has no language, it changes one’s mood. I am glad I have had the opportunity to shuffle between so many different genres in the same year!”