Shona Shona Song Out: Sidharth Shukla and his ‘Shona’ Shehnaaz Gill flaunting their sizzling chemistry in this happy romantic track

After 'Bhula Dunga', Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are all set to be seen another music video together. Titled 'Shona Shona'.

By Shweta Ghadashi
After ‘Bhula Dunga’, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are all set to be seen another music video together. Titled ‘Shona Shona’. The Bigg Boss 13 contestants are flaunting dancing skills in the new track.

‘Shona Shona’ is sung by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. Fans are sharing their excitement for the song on social media pages and can’t wait to see Sidharth and Shehnaz back together onscreen.

In the Shona Shona song, Sidharth Shukla is seen chasing his Shona Shehnaaz Gill in the song. It is all romantic funny track. SidNaaz fans will love this song. Their chemistry is all love in the song. We are totally crushing over this beautiful track. Sidharth Shukla looks handsome as always with his swag, while Shehnaaz Gill killing it in her new attitude style and we totally loving it.

Fans have been shipping Sidharth and Shehnaaz as ‘SidNaaz’ since their stint on Bigg Boss 13. They haven’t even confirmed or denied whether they are in a relationship but for fans, they are definitely made for each other.

Check out Shona Shona song in which Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill flaunting their sizzling chemistry in this romantic track below:

