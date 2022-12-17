Showtime for 'Cirkus' cast, Moose Jattana on 'Splitsvilla X4', and much more

From Moose Jattana and Shivam Sharma’s entry in Splitsvilla X4 to the fictional drama ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ taking a 20-year leap, the upcoming days seem to be quite exciting for the TV audience. The show makers are also using all the tactics in their book to keep the audience engaged. Well, it is time to look at what these daily soaps and reality shows have in store for the viewers.

‘Main Hoon Aparajita’

When you have names like Manav Gohil and Shweta Tiwari, surely the show becomes worth watching. ‘Main Hoon Aparajita’ focuses on the life of Aparajita (played by Shweta Tiwari), who is a mother of three daughters and Manav is seen as her ex-husband Akshay and Shweta Gulati plays his second wife, Mohini.

After going through a lot of tough times, Aparajita decides to take her daughters on a holiday to Rishikesh. Akshay too decides to surprise them on the trip. Midway on the lakeside, they halt and enjoy a picnic, and play childhood games, and just then Akshay(Manav Gohil) comes and surprises them.

Well, things don’t move that smoothly as a clown and gypsy girls, who are sent by Mohini (Shweta Gulati) also join them.

While showing the magic, the clown hypnotises all and this results in a big threatful situation. As soon as they come out of it everyone realises that Chavi (Anushka Merchande) is not there and wonders if she has gone.

On the other hand, Veer (Shubhkaraan) has taken Chavi along and taken her to the place where he has done all the arrangements for the wedding. They are about to get married just then Aparajita(Shweta Tiwari), Akshay, and the girls come and stop the wedding.

‘Main Hoon Aparajita’ airs on Zee TV.

‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’

Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma-starrer has always to offer something interesting to its audience. Till, now it was seen how Sai, Virat and Pakhi went for a school picnic and also celebrated Savi’s (Aria Sakaria) birthday. Though Virat made all efforts to come close to Pakhi, she was not ready to show any interest in him.

While on the way back, the school bus met an accident and Pakhi goes missing.

While the famliy almost starts mourning for Pakhi, Virat is certain that his wife is alive and leaves no stone unturned in searching for Pakhi. Pakhi is found in a critical state. Virat begs Sai to save his wife. When Pakhi wakes up, she sees Virat thanking Sai holding her hand. Well, how she reacts and what she asks Sai will be interesting to watch.

‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ airs on Star Plus.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

The upcoming episode is going to be a complete package of entertainment and will leave everyone laughing with host Kapil Sharma’s hilarious conversation with the entire cast of the film ‘Cirkus’ including Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandes, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Sulbha Arya, Vrajesh Hirjee, Anil Charanjeet, Vijay Patkar, Siddharth Jadhav, Tiku Talsania along with director Rohit Shetty.

Not just that, but it will also be a special as it will be a reunion for Kapil Sharma, Rohit Shetty and Archana Puran Singh who have worked together during ‘Comedy Circus’.

Ranveer will be talking about his character and how he prepared for it and will also share the reason behind his colourful wardrobe. Rohit and Ranveer will also share their childhood memories of visiting circus.

Ashwini Kalsekar shares her experience working in the popular show ‘CID’.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

‘Splitsvilla X4’

The dating-based reality show hosted by Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani will witness the comeback of internet sensation Uorfi Javed with ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ fame Moose Jattana.

The show is going to witness a number of twists and turns as actor and model Shivam Sharma is all set to enter as a wild card contestant.

Moreover, in the coming episodes, Sunny Leone will be seen shaking her legs on the stage. And Arjun will be praising her for her amazing dance moves. Other contestants also groove to the dance numbers.

Furthermore, there will be three wild card entries including Prakshi Goyal, an Arabic actress, model, and dancer, based in India, Hiba Trabelssi, and fitness trainer and travel blogger Mehak Sembhy.

‘Splitsvilla X4’ airs on MTV.

‘Indian Idol 13’

The singing reality show will be graced by Shehnaaz Gill on Saturday for the ‘Senior Citizen Special’ episode and the cast of ‘Cirkus’ including Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Rohit Shetty will be appearing on Sunday for ‘Celebrating Rohit Shetty Films’ special episode.

Shehnaaz will be seen dancing with the contestants. Jacqueline Fernandez and Ranveer Singh will be seen performing on the popular number ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’.

The entire cast of ‘Cirkus’ along with the judges will be seen recreating the iconic ‘Golmaal’ poster on a motorbike. Ranveer will also gift a cloth broach with RS written over it to the contestant Rishi Singh.

Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya are seen as judges on ‘Indian Idol 13’.

The singing reality show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’

As the cast of ‘Cirkus’ Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, and popular director Rohit Shetty, comes on the singing reality show to promote their film along with veteran actor Aruna Irani, they will enjoy performance by the contestants.

Moreover, Ranveer and Rohit will entertain everyone with their fun kabaddi match, Aruna will be sharing a few anecdotes from her professional and personal life.

Also, Rohit became Santa for the contestant Harsh and gifts him a cycle.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs’ is judged by Neeti Mohan, Shankar Mahadevan, and Anu Malik. It airs on Zee TV.

‘Katha Ankahee’

A Hindi remake of the Turkish drama ‘Binbir Gece’ (1001 Nights in English) featuring Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan is a story of love, pain, and separation. Katha (Aditi Sharma) works day and night for the treatment of her son. She is in desperate need of 1 crore rupees in order to afford her son Aarav’s treatment who is suffering from blood cancer.

She asks for a loan and exhausts all her resources and finally goes to her boss Viaan (Adnan Khan) and desperately asks for the money. Though he is now able to understand why she needs so much amount, he agrees to give her the money. However, he has a condition and he asks her to spend a night with him.

‘Katha Ankahee’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’

The popular sitcom in which husbands do everything to impress each other’s wives creates a hilarious situation and tickles your funny bones.

Now, in the upcoming episode, Anita (Vidisha Srivastava) tells Vibhuti (Aasif Sheikh) and David Chacha (Anup Upadhyay) to control expenses. Angoori (Shubhangi Atre) and Manmohan Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour) get Pandit Ramphal to do a puja for them to have a child.

He advises them not to use gas in their home to ensure the success of the puja. Angoori craves Kheer and tells Vibhuti about it, who then invites her to dinner at his place. Angoori and Tiwari eat the maximum portion of Kheer, and looking at this Anita gets angry.

She has a fight with her husband Vibhuti. But things turn tough for him as again the next day Angorri and her husband visit their house for breakfast. Now, how he makes Anita serve them breakfast will be interesting to watch.

‘Bhabi ji Ghar Par Hai’ airs on &TV.

‘Imlie’

The love triangle between three lead characters Imlie, Atharv and Cheeni, played by Megha Chakraborty, Karan Vohra, and Seerat Kapoor has taken a bitter turn as Imlie left Atharv’s home after knowing that he loves someone else.

When his father, Rudra Rana (Bobby Parvez) falls sick, he requests Imlie to come back and take care of him and she agrees. However, things changes after her return, and Atharv slowly gets attracted to her while Imlie maintains a distance. Cheeni is still determined to create differences between them and get Atharv back in her life.

‘Imlie’ airs on Star Plus.

‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’

Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi-starrer show is going to take a generation leap. It is all set to take 20-year leap but the lead actors are not going to change. However, they will be seen as playing different characters.

The show started on December 19, 2019, and features Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in lead roles. While Sargun is seen as gynecologist Dr Preesha, Abrar plays a rich and famous rockstar Rudraksh Khurana.

Post the leap, Abrar will play Rudraksh and Preesha’s son Samrat, who is a rockstar like his father and Sargun will play the character of a shy girl Nayantara.

The show airs on Star Plus.