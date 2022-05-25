Shraddha Tripathi makes her TV debut with 'Appnapan...Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan'

- Advertisement -

Actress Shraddha Tripathi is all set to make her TV debut with the show ‘Appnapan… Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan’. The show stars Cezanne Khan and Rajshree Thakur in the lead roles.

Shraddha says: “I was on cloud 9 when I was first offered the role of Barkha as I have always dreamt of becoming an actor. Appnapan being my first TV show, I am blessed that I am making my debut with two powerhouses like Sony TV and Balaji Telefilms. To top it all, I feel really fortunate to be working along with such great stars of the TV world, Rajshree Thakur and Cezanne Khan who I have grown up watching.”

The show revolves around the story of an estranged couple, Pallavi and Nikhil who are also single parents.

“I am thrilled about the things that I will be able to learn from them, being new to this industry. I am well versed with theatre, dance forms like Bharatanatyam and other contemporary forms of the art, so I will be sure to put my skills into my character as well. My character Barkha is an opinionated girl, much like myself,” she adds.

The actress briefs about her character, saying: “She is a run-of-the-mill teenager who craves freedom, away from her mother’s protective shelter. Thus, a lot of times she is at loggerheads with her mother, Pallavi, as both have opposing views about how Barkha should lead her life.”

“As stubborn as they come, Barkha knows how to make Pallavi agree with her and accept her demands. I hope the audience enjoys my performance because I surely will be working hard to make my presence felt in the show! Looking forward to this beautiful new chapter of my life to begin,” she concludes.

‘Appnapan…Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan’ will be airing soon on Sony Entertainment Television.