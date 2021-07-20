Balika Vadhu returns with Season 2

Adv.

COLORS cult show, Balika Vadhu created waves as it highlighted the grave issue of Baal Vivah (child marriage) through the trials and tribulations of an innocent child bride, Anandi. Her journey marked the dawn of a new age on Indian television. Her innocence and her endearing story made home in every Indian’s heart. Television’s icon and nation’s most favorite character Anandi is back in a whole new avatar with Balika Vadhu Season 2

With the tradition of child marriage still prevalent in some parts of our country, the show will capture the journey of a nayi Anandi who will take definitive steps to fight and undo the injustice done to her. Set against the backdrop of Gujarat, the character of nayi Anandi will be played by Shreya Patel while Vansh Sayani will be seen essaying the role of Anandi’s husband, Jigar.

On one hand while nayi Anandi is strong, graceful, innocent and loves her family. She is passionate about dancing and Garba. She is brave and isn’t afraid to call a spade a spade. While Jigar has an innocent face but sometimes extremely stubborn. He is pampered and at times can blackmail his mother for getting things done.

Excited about playing Anandi’s exemplary character, Shreya Patel says, “I had heard a lot about Balika Vadhu when I was growing up and was very excited when I got a call to audition for Anandi’s character. My family always told me that this character made a very special place in everyone’s heart and I will do my best to take forward the legacy. I feel Anandi and I both are similar in a lot of ways and I am very excited about this new journey.”

Talking about playing Jigar, Vansh Sayani says, “Balika Vadhu came as an amazing opportunity and a very pleasant surprise for me. I was in love with Jigar’s character when I got the brief, because of the playful way he carries himself. I could relate with him at a lot of levels and the audition was also very smooth. I am very grateful and would like to thank my producers and COLORS for giving me the opportunity of taking the baton ahead with Balika Vadhu 2.”