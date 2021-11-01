Shruti Sharma: Looks no longer the sole criteria to get work in TV

- Advertisement -

Actress Shruti Sharma who’s known for her performances in shows like ‘Namak Issq Ka’ and ‘Gathbandhan’ spoke about how the term “prettiness” is no longer the means for actors to get work in television.

She says: “With time, TV is also evolving and getting better in terms of content which is why people of all complexions, shape, size or colour are getting work. Girls with dusky complexion are being welcomed too and nowadays people scout for girls with ‘neat features’ although it’s wrong again, I feel those lines are diminishing as well”.

On the professional front she has also been a part of films like ‘Pagglait’ and ‘Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya’.