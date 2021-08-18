Shubhangi Atre enjoys bridal makeover!

- Advertisement -

Actress Shubhangi Atre who is seen playing the role of ‘Angoori’ in the show ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ enjoys turning a bride for shoots.

She says, “I enjoy the bridal makeover. For the upcoming track I’m shooting as a bride and it is making me happy. I feel excited to reach my sets with a thought of getting ready as a bride, wearing the bridal outfits, putting make-up and wearing the jewellery. It is so much fun. It’s not the first time, I even don’t remember how many times I have turned a bride for my shoots. But each time the excitement is so fresh and refreshing.”

- Advertisement -

Shubhangi reveals during her childhood she used to play wearing her mother’s sari and ornaments. “I remember during my childhood days, every Sunday I used to play wearing my mom’s sari and jewellery. I used to enjoy dressing myself as a bride since then.”

Shubhangi is known for featuring in shows like ‘Do Hanson Ka Jodaa’, ‘Kasturi’ and ‘Chidiya Ghar’.