Actress Shubhangi Atre congratulated her husband Peeyush Poorey on his birthday on Saturday, saying he is a good husband, the best boyfriend, a fabulous human being and an amazing teammate.

“Peeyush has always given me a democracy to explore and grow. I could try flying high as I know if I ever fall, he will hold me. Even during my Covid battle he used to be there for me. He is a good husband, the best boyfriend and a fabulous human being. He is an amazing teammate,” Shubhangi said.

The actress travelled to her farmhouse in the outskirts of Mumbai after recently recovering from Covid, and the two are spending time in nature.

“It’s a depressing time. We are worried about everything going around it can’t be a right time to celebrate. Coming here was only to stay mentally fit and enjoy time interacting with nature. We are spending some special time here,” she said.