Shubhangi Atre tests Covid negative, continues home quarantine

Actress Shubhangi Atre has tested negative for Covid-19, but continues to quarantine at home for now. “I tested negative. I got my reports today and I’m still at home, isolated for some time. I started my day by offering prayers to god and then made prasad to thank god. He helped me to recover and be virus-free,” she says.

Talking about her Covid experience, the “Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain” actor says it leaves you totally drained.

“In the beginning, it is like normal cough and cold but later on it starts taking away your energy and leaving you restless. You are so irritated that you want to shout and cry. You feel something is really wrong and that there will be no tomorrow. Breathing issues start and you don’t feel like eating. I feel blessed that I have recovered. It is really bad but one needs to be very positive and happy in this phase,” she says.

The actress urges people not to take the disease lightly and take precautions.

“I would ask people to not take Covid for granted. It is the worst disease ever. The extreme surge in Covid cases across India has alarmed us all. We are back on our toes yet again to fight this appalling situation created by Covid-19 in its second phase,” she says.

She adds: “While the governments and administrations are leaving no stones unturned to control the caseloads, people should make sure not to step out of their houses unless there is an emergency. Some states, including Maharashtra and Delhi, have also imposed lockdown for the time being. In such a scenario, we have to be extra cautious about our health and nutrition too,” she says.