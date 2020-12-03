TV News

Sibling singing sensations Farmani and Farmaan excited to be on 'Indian Idol 12'

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) Digital singing sensation Farmani Naaz and her brother Farmaan are among several contestants of the new edition of Indian Idol. The sibling singing sensations hail from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

Farmani shot to fame last year when her videos of singing while doing daily chores went viral. After getting noticed, she sang a song with popular playback singer Kumar Sanu.

Videos that show the siblings singing have garnered more than a million views on YouTube.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Music has always been something which has inspired us and when we started our YouTube channel people around us weren’t supportive and thought we were wasting our time, but with time they started appreciating us and our music,” said Farmani.

“We have a long way to go. We are hoping ‘Indian Idol’ will be our first step towards it,” said Farmaan, about participating on the Sony Entertainment Television show.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

nn/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleIndian Super League grows 16% in TV viewership in first week
Next articleAlison Brie on directing an episode in docu-series on Marvel legacy
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Sibling singing sensations Farmani and Farmaan excited to be on 'Indian Idol 12' 1

E-commerce industry sees 56% growth in festive orders: Report

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) India's e-commerce industry reported nearly 56 per cent growth in order volume this festive season amid the pandemic as...
Sibling singing sensations Farmani and Farmaan excited to be on 'Indian Idol 12' 2

New Intel ML system efficiently detects bugs in code

Sibling singing sensations Farmani and Farmaan excited to be on 'Indian Idol 12' 3

BenQ launches new range of video conferencing cameras in India

Sibling singing sensations Farmani and Farmaan excited to be on 'Indian Idol 12' 4

Amazon to soon allow users to type and chat with Alexa

Sibling singing sensations Farmani and Farmaan excited to be on 'Indian Idol 12' 5

Flipkart launches '2GUD Local' to digitise offline retailers

Sibling singing sensations Farmani and Farmaan excited to be on 'Indian Idol 12' 6

Banks need to invest more in IT, tech: RBI Guv on...

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020