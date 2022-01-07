Siddhaanth: My passion for cricket benefited me both personally and professionally

- Advertisement -

Actor Siddhaanth Surryavanshi, who plays the role of Kuldeep Chaddha in the show ‘Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti’, has talked about his interest in playing cricket which he says benefits him both personally and professionally.

He says, “I have enjoyed playing cricket since my childhood. And my passion for the game has benefited me both personally and professionally. While watching cricket can be quite exciting, playing it is an altogether different experience.”

- Advertisement -

Surryavanshi started his acting career with 2005 daily soap, ‘Kkusum’. He has been part of shows such as ‘Sufiyana Pyaar Mera’, ‘Waaris’, ‘Mamta’, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’. He also participated in a sports reality television show named ‘Box Cricket League’.

Explaining how his passion for cricket has worth.

- Advertisement -

The actor says, “It is also interesting to note that there are many benefits of playing cricket. The sport has been a great teacher helping me to polish my acting skills and keep me fit and healthy.”

“Not only does it help you burn calories and strengthen muscles, but it also improves your hand-eye coordination considerably. Cricket improves focus and attention span, too, making it a great way to stay mentally agile.”