Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi channels Govinda’s ‘Chacha’ from ‘Haseena Maan Jayegi’

‘Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti’ actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi took inspiration from Govinda’s famous ‘Chacha’ character from ‘Haseena Maan Jayegi’. To imbibe the funny elements correctly, he saw the movie intently. Siddhaanth has to play the character of a Punjabi man in a particular sequence of his show.

Talking about the special preparation that he underwent, Siddhaanth revealed: “I had a fantastic experience shooting for a special sequence disguised as a Punjabi man. With the fresh character’s attributes being different from Kuldeep’s attributes, it was a nice change for me. In fact, I was kicked about the character when I heard the script, and I knew I had to learn the nuances of this character from Govinda’s ‘Chacha’ character from ‘Haseena Maan Jayegi.'”

The show revolves around two kids (Rishi and Roli), who have teamed up to rekindle the love between their parents and complete their ‘happy family.’ Together, they have vowed to be the glue that fills the cracks that have developed between their parents – Shubra (Neha Marda) and Kuldeep (Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi). In the upcoming episodes, Kuldeep will be taking up a completely fresh look of a Punjabi man for a special sequence.

He adds more about the look and how he got inspired by Bollywood actor Govinda: “As soon I heard more about the character, I started remembering the way Govinda played the role of his own ‘Chacha’ in the movie. The way he walked was very funny and the first thing that came to my mind after the reading session was that I can do something like Chacha’s character to make Harpreet Singh seem funnier on screen. I even watched the movie again for references.

“Eventually, getting out of the Punjabi man’s character was difficult for me as I kept talking in the same style even offscreen, but my team seemed to enjoy it. I hope the audience will love the sequence as much as we enjoyed shooting it.”

‘Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti’ airs on Zee TV.