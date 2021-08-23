Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi opts for some social media detox

- Advertisement -

Lead actor of ‘Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti’ Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi has decided to go on a social media detox. The actor has taken a clean-cut break from social media in order to shut the constant noise and distraction that keeps popping up across various apps. He doesn’t believe in the need to constantly keep up with every development that’s unfolding on social media and hence he’s decided to break free from it.

Speaking about his decision, Siddhaanth revealed: “I want to take a small break from social media and will be back soon. I think it’s better to focus on people around me, read a book or work on a new skill, rather than scrolling through social media pages every now and then. I only know 10 per cent of my followers personally, plus there is this pressure of posting engaging content on it at regular intervals.”

He added: “In fact, I started comparing myself to others after seeing their posts too and while there is nothing bad in that, the real problem is that it diverts me from my real priorities and taking out time for myself and my family. I would rather choose to live in the moment, compared to clicking pictures and posting them.”

“I usually tell my children to get off their phones and enjoy things around them, but what am I doing? I am also on my phone every 5 minutes. I want to shut that constant noise coming in from all the apps, so that I can focus on my life and understand what I really want. I will resume being active soon, it’s not like I’m leaving it forever, but I want to detox for a bit. I hope my fans will support me in my decision like always,” shared the actor who is known for his shows like ‘Kkusum’, ‘Krishna Arjun’ and ‘Grihasti’.

While Siddhaanth is setting goals for himself and his family, his onscreen character of ‘Kuldeep’ is stuck in a loop with ‘Samaira’. Will ‘Shubra’ and ‘Kuldeep’ be successful in saving their lives from ‘Samaira’?

‘Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti’ airs on Zee TV.