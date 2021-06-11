Siddhant Vir Suryavanshi on why donating blood matters

Adv.

TV actor Siddhant Vir Suryavanshi feels a sense of responsibility towards those who are battling health crises and are in need of blood. Ahead of World Blood Donor day on June 13, Siddhanth declares that he frequently donates blood.

“I have regularly been donating blood since I understood the reason why we do it. I’m O-negative type, which is a rare blood group and I’m conscious of the fact that many people of my blood group have suffered because of the rarity. So, as a responsible person I try my level best to take out time to donate because I know how critical one can get if the right group of blood is not provided at the time of crisis,” he said.

The actor, who has been part of shows such as “Kasautii Zindagi Kay”, “Bhagyavidhata”, “Yeh Ishq Haye” amongst others, feels one does not always need to be a doctor to save lives.

“This is a very healthy process altogether. Donating blood is actually good for the heart and the liver, since it allows new blood formation and it’s kind of a detoxification process for your body. One does not have to be a doctor to save a life. Blood donation is my way of contributing to save one,” said the actor, who plays Kuldeep in the Zee TV show “Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti”.