Siddharth Nigam’s entry, new dimensions to ‘Hero – Gayab Mode On’

Sony SAB’s Hero – Gayab Mode On, a sci-fi fantasy show, continues to win hearts with its powerful, action-packed sequences and a very gripping storyline. With Shivaay’s (Siddharth Nigam) entry, the show has arrived at a crucial juncture, leading to Veer (Abhishek Nigam) and Shivaay joining hands to triumph over evil aliens.

This thrilling new phase is bound to take the audience on a roller-coaster ride of emotions, with new dimensions and dynamics adding up and amplifying the entertainment quotient.

Here’s what you should know about Shivaay

Shivaay’s entry brings a new aspect to Veer’s life and it helps Veer redefine his purpose in life. His guidance paves the way for Veer’s transformation from being a Hero to a Superhero.

Shivaay is a rustic, alluring character from the roots of the Himalayas. He is an extraordinary man with excellent skill sets and is trained in multiple art forms like martial arts, rap, and dance.

Shivaay is a very disciplined individual with distinguished style and has an athletic physique. His entry on the show is a visual treat for the audience, with excitement and thrill quotient rising.

Here’s what more you can expect:

Nigam Brothers join hands to build a Two-Man Army

Shivaay (Siddharth Nigam) and Veer (Abhishek Nigam) duo on the show join hands and step up to fight against the aliens. Shivaay helps Veer understand that his strength lies within himself and not because of any ring. He makes him appreciate his worth and helps him understand his higher purpose in life.

Shivaay’s entry unfolds unique opportunities for Veer

Shivaay’s mentorship unfolds a bag full of opportunities for Veer and makes him realise his real purpose in life and why is he the chosen one for the magical ring. Shivaay makes Veer undergo a test at each stage and his victory at that stage motivates him to do better and better.

Shivaay’s entry brings a new dimension to the story

Shivaay is a primitive man with abundant knowledge and trains Veer into achieving the bigger objective of saving the world. He helps Veer gain his confidence back and makes Veer independent. The constant banter between the two of them about who is the better one—eventually leads Veer to try harder and push his boundaries.

The journey of Veer from being a Hero to Superhero

Shivaay will play a significant role in the journey of Veer becoming a Superhero. His mentorship will help Veer understand his inner strength and capabilities and how his potential is way beyond and doesn’t depend on the magical ring. The competition between the two leads to Veer trying harder and ultimately gaining his confidence and sharpening his skills.

Siddharth Nigam, essaying the role of Shivaay, said, “The experience of shooting for this character is quite exciting and Shivaay is giving me an opportunity to push my boundaries and learn new skill sets with each passing day. The audience loves Shivaay, and my entry on the show has added new dimensions, exciting, action-packed sequences to the show. It will be interesting for our viewers to watch how the story unfolds and how Shivaay mentors Veer. So, stay tuned and get on this exhilarating new journey!”