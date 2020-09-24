Find out what Sidharth Shukla says about Asim Riaz in Bigg Boss 14 virtual

Advtg.

Sidharth Shukla was declared the winner, with Asim Riaz emerging as the runner-up. Sidharth Shukla’s popularity has only grown post his Bigg Boss 13 victory.

The actor continues to be showered with love from his fans in the form of letters and gifts. While Asim Riaz announced that he was all set to star in the recreated version of the iconic ‘Badan Pe Sitaare’ song, his fans went crazy with excitement. And now the wait is finally over as the actor recently unveiled the teaser of his song on social media.

Today, during the Bigg Boss 14 launch, when Salman Khan asked Sidharth if he and Asim ‘wrestled’ outside the Bigg Boss house, Sidharth had a clear answer.

He said there was some ‘social media war of words’ but nothing like that inside the house.

