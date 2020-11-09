Sidharth Shukla’s expression is priceless on seeing Shehnaaz Gill and Tony Kakkar grooving on Laila

Advtg.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are surely having the time of their life in Punjab. The handsome hunk has never been as active on social media as he is now. Sidharth Shukla is enjoying his shoot, and we could not be happier.

We saw his pictures from the fields of Punjab, him driving a bullock cart and posing with his female fans in a Gurudwara in Ropar. Sidharth also visited Gurudwara in Punjab. He is basically doing all the touristy things in Punjab.

Sidharth shared an Instagram Reel in which Shehnaaz Gill and Tony Kakkar are dancing on his latest song Naach Meri Laila and Sidharth Shukla’s expression is what captured our hearts.

Sidharth Shuka captioned, “Laila by my bro @tonykakkar @shehnaazgill @anshul300 @raghav.sharma.14661. His expression is priceless in the video.

Check out Sidharth Shukla’s reaction for Shehnaaz Gill and Tony Kakkar’s Laila song below: