Sidharth Shukla's family requests for privacy as they release their first statement

Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 following a heart attack in the wee hours on Thursday.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Sidharth Shukla's family requests for privacy as they release their first statement
Sidharth Shukla’s family requests for privacy as they release their first statement
The world is shattered as we heard the untimely death of Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth passed away on September 2 following a heart attack in the wee hours on Thursday. He was 40 when he breathed his last and reportedly died in his sleep.

The late actor was one of the most loved TV personalities and was immensely appreciated for his wit and strength. The actor had also won season 13 of the popular reality show Bigg Boss where he also met his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. Together, they were known as #SidNaaz by their millions of fans all over the world.

Sidharth Shukla‘s family requests for privacy as they release their first statement post the actor’s demise.

Sidharth Shukla‘s family members will be organising a prayer-meet for the departed soul on Monday at 5 pm. The prayer session will be conducted online considering the COVID-19 protocols and the actor’s legion of fans who would want to mourn the loss. 

Check out Sidharth Shukla’s family requests for privacy as they release their first statement below:

