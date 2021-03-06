ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Sidharth Shukla praises Shehnaaz Gill and Badshah’s latest track FLY

Television's most loved jodi Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla have given their fans, Sidnaazians, another reason to do the happy dance after the Bigg Boss 13 winner praises for his rumoured lady love on Twitter.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Shehnaaz Gill featured in rapper Badshah’s latest music video FLY which dropped on YouTube on Friday. The song is a peppy number that can make anyone groove to its beats.

Sidharth Shukla tweeted, “Just heard the song FLY loved it … @Its_Badshah big fan … and @ishehnaaz_gill you were so good in it … proud of you … more power to you girl Red heart”

Sidharth Shukla always praises Shehnaaz Gill’s songs. Earlier when the diva featured in singer Arjun Kanungo’s song Waada Hai, he has taken to Twitter and said, “Hey @ishehnaaz_gill looking good in Waada hai nice song …. way to go girl.” To this, Shehnaaz had said, “Thank you @sidharth_shukla” with a kissing face emoji. 

They often support each others work and praise each other on Twitter. We love their bond and rooting over SidNaaz forever.

Check out Sidharth Shukla praises Shehnaaz Gill and Badshah’s latest track FLY below:
