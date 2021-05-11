Sidharth Shukla praises Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz Badesha latest song Little Star

Adv.

Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz Badesha dropped his brand new song Little Star’s video on May 10, 2021. Shehbaz Badesha and actress Giorgia Andriani look great together in the video.

The new song focuses on romance and shows the love between a female cop and a wanted criminal. Little Star song’s video is directed by Mayank Gupta and Himank Goyal. The video also features Giorgia Andriani in the lead role.

There had been a lot of excitement about the song, and it is receiving a good response. Now, showing her support. Shehnaaz has also shared a fun reel, recreating her version of the music video Little Star.

Sidharth Shukla also tweeted, “Hey @ShehbazBadesha my boy good job with the video loved the song and you … didn’t know you were so talented..keep doing better @ishehnaaz_gill you’ve become a producer now … kya baat hai boss you killing it ! … apne ko bhi kisi kaam ke liye yaad karna .. proud of you”

Sidharth is also proud of Shehnaaz Gill as she becomes the producer of the song. They totally give us friendship goals. We are always rooting for them. SidNaaz fans are super happy for them.

The vocals for the new song are provided by Shehbaaz Badesha and Naina. It is bankrolled by G Skillz while the lyrics are written by Monty Hunter & Music.

Check out Shehbaz Badesha and Giorgia Andriani’s Little Star below: