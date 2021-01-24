TV News

Sidharth Shukla replaces Salman Khan as Bigg Boss anchor?

Bigg Boss 14: The eviction was shot with Sidharth Shukla who still remains the most popular celebrity to have taken part in the reality show

By Glamsham Editorial
Sidharth Shukla Anchors Bigg Boss
Sidharth Shukla Anchors Bigg Boss
‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ has always been a highlight for the biggest reality show on television, Bigg Boss. However, today due to lack of dates Salman Khan was unable to anchor and hence the makers brought in a small twist.

Our source informs us, “The winner of last season, Sidharth Shukla anchored parts of Bigg Boss season 14 in Salman Khan’s absence. The eviction too was shot with Sidharth Shukla who manages to still remain the most popular celebrity to have taken part in the reality show.”

After having already been a ‘toofani’ senior earlier in the season, the makers have, for a second time, roped in Sidharth Shukla for the 14th season of Bigg Boss. Sidharth was also trending on Twitter after his promo was out as fans are rejoicing to see their favourite back on screen!

LATEST UPDATES

