Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s BTS pictures went viral from their upcoming project

Advtg.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were spotted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Thursday, flying to Chandigarh. The couple bonded on the reality tv show, Bigg Boss.

For all SidNaaz fans we are some great news as Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s latest BTS pictures is doing the rounds on the internet.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are currently in Chandigarh for their upcoming project. In the BTS pictures shared by their fans, Sidharth is seen wearing a light grey jacket and black pants, while Shehnaaz is looking adorable in party dress.

Advtg.

Another picture of Sidnaaz is killing in the internet. They are seen twinning in red outfits. We can see Shehnaaz Gill looking adorable in a red one-shoulder dress, while Sidharth Shukla is in a red jacket.

We are eagerly waiting for #SidNaaz moment again to create magic on-screen.

Check out Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s BTS pictures went viral below:

Makeup time,

Sana Is looking like a princess

and Sid is dreaming of princess 😉

Isn't it pretty storyline. #SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/YJETuyl7Mk — SidNaaz Endeavour (@SidNaazTeam) November 7, 2020