TV News

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s BTS pictures went viral from their upcoming project

For all SidNaaz fans we are some great news as Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s latest BTS pictures is doing the rounds on the internet.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were spotted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Thursday, flying to Chandigarh.  The couple bonded on the reality tv show, Bigg Boss. 

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are currently in Chandigarh for their upcoming project.  In the BTS pictures shared by their fans, Sidharth is seen wearing a light grey jacket and black pants, while Shehnaaz is looking adorable in party dress.

Another picture of Sidnaaz is killing in the internet. They are seen twinning  in red outfits. We can see Shehnaaz Gill looking adorable in a red one-shoulder dress, while Sidharth Shukla is in a red jacket. 

We are eagerly waiting for #SidNaaz moment again to create magic on-screen.

Check out Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s BTS pictures went viral below:

