TVNews

By Pooja Tiwari
Shehnaaz Gill remembers Sidharth Shukla on his birth anniversary

On Sidharth Shukla, birth anniversary today his close friend and rumored girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill remembered him with a throwback picture and an emotional message.

Taking to her Instagram, Shehnaaz posted an image of Sidharth in which he could be seen smiling and wearing a white shirt and black blazer.

She captioned the post, “i will see you again. 12 12.” Punjabi singer and actress also shared a few pictures on her Insta story of cake with Sidharth’s birth date, solo portraits, and a close-up of their hands.

