Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla’s shoot mode is on

Bigg Boss 13 winner and actor Siddharth Shukla has resumed work, going by his social media post,

By Glamsham Editorial
Bigg Boss 13 winner and actor Sidharth Shukla has resumed work, going by his social media post.

Sidharth took to Instagram and posted a couple of pictures from what looks like his vanity van.

He wrote alongside the pictures, where he is seen posing in front of a mirror: “Shoot mode on!”

Sidharth did not share the details about what he is shooting for.

On the work front, Sidharth features alongside Neha Sharma in the recently-released music video “Dil ko karaar aya”. Yasser Desai and Neha Kakkar have lent their voices to the track. –ians/dc/vnc

Previous articleRemembering SSR as’MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ turns 4
Next articleUrvashi Rautela is a pop diva in new song of ‘Black Rose’

Urvashi Rautela is a pop diva in new song of 'Black Rose'

Urvashi Rautela is a pop diva in new song of ‘Black...

