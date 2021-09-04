- Advertisement -

Singer Jubin Nautiyal met his fan and also the first winner of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Himani Bundela at her place in Agra.

Himani Bundela, a visually impaired young teacher from Agra, became the first crorepati of KBC 13 on September 1. It was her dream to meet Jubin Nautiyal and she sent him a voice message post winning the show. Touched by her innocence, Nautiyal decided to surprise her. The surprise was planned with the help of Himani’s sister and Jubin’s team went ahead and made all the arrangements.

Jubin said, “I was really touched when Himani sent me a voice note post the show and I knew it then that we had to meet her. When I met Himani in person, the vibes were so warm and pure love was all I received from her and her family. It’s unexplained happiness that I feel when I get to meet and interact with fans like her. They are the future of our country and I’m so glad to see such brilliant minds come from all parts of India. Their affection and love is what gives me purpose to do more and spread love”.

Jubin posed as a journalist and visited her house in Agra. While she spoke about her desire to meet Jubin and sang one of her favourite songs, “Khushi Jab Bhi Teri”, the singer surprised her as he broke into a song mid-interview and she realised it was her idol sitting right beside her. What followed was an emotional moment as he sung “Khushi Jab Bhi Teri” and she just couldn’t believe it.