Sneha Jain explains why playing a negative character is interesting

Actress Sneha Jain, who has been part of ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2’, said that she is on the lookout for roles that will get her out of her comfort zone. The actress said that she wants something that challenges her and is looking forward to doing negative roles.

“I was the main lead in ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’, playing different roles from maid to daughter-in-law and kitchen politics then falling in love with my hero in the show, and his death in the show. There was so much drama, like all the saas-bahu daily soaps. Later, in the show when the family was replaced with a new family, that time I was playing Kaamya from Mumbai, who was modern, a photographer and a law student. She was also a martial arts champion. It was really fun,” she said.

She added: “I had a positive character graph throughout since I was the lead. I’m looking for a different role. Now I really want to do a variety of roles. I don’t want to stick to one, playing just a positive lead. It’s not about getting bored of it. It’s about the skills, and growth in your graph. I just wish that I get a show which will be challenging for me. I really want to explore my journey and I want to explore cinema.”

The actress is open to both positive and negative characters now. “I’m open to both. I want to do positive as well as negative roles. Positive is a situation where you’re getting emotional roles and character journeys. However, playing a negative character is also very interesting. Being negative doesn’t mean you’re a bad person.”

“For me, the meaning of negative is very different. Negative means the person who has a feeling of not liking something, that person has experienced it and didn’t like it. But dislike is an emotion that some people don’t understand in a character. And that is why it is challenging to portray it,” she concluded.