Sneha Jain: Want to get her out of my comfort zone

Actress Sneha Jain, who has been part of Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, says that she is on the lookout for roles that will get her out of her comfort zone. The actress says that she wants something that challenges her.

“I was the main lead in Saath Nibhana Saathiya, from maid to daughter in-law and kitchen politics then falling in love with my hero in the show, and his death in the show. There was so much drama, like all the saas-bahu daily soaps. Later, in the show when the family was replaced with a new family, that time I was playing Kaamya from Mumbai, who was modern, a photographer and also studying law. She was also a martial arts champion. It was really fun,” she says.

She adds, “I had a positive character graph throughout, since I was the lead. I’m looking for a different role. What I did in the show, from a girl from a village to getting married in the same house where she was working as a maid under certain circumstances. Now I really want to do a variety of roles. I don’t want to stick to one, playing just a positive lead. It’s not about getting bored of it. It’s about the skills, the growth in your graph. I just wish that I get a show which will be challenging for me. Everything which is different from just a simple girl. I just don’t want to stick to one kind of character or one category. I really want to explore my journey and I want to explore cinema.”

The actress is open to both positive and negative characters now. “I’m open to both. I want to do positive as well as negative roles. Positive is a situation where you’re getting emotional roles and character journeys. However, playing a negative character is also very interesting. Negative doesn’t mean you’re a bad person. For me, the meaning of negative is very different. Negative means the person who has a feeling of not liking something, that person has experienced it and didn’t like it. But dislike is an emotion which some people don’t understand in a character. And that is why it is challenging to portray it.”