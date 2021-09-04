Sneha Namanandi of ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2’ turns producer

- Advertisement -

Along with being an actor and entrepreneur, Sneha Namanandi has now ventured into production. The ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2’ actor has named her production house after her pet dogs, Maui and Miguel.

“I wanted to name my company after my dogs or something about them. I feel that whatever good happens in my life is because of them, their energies, and their blessings,” says Sneha who has worked in films like ‘Torbaaz’ and ‘Yeh Hai Paranormal Ishq’.

She adds: “I am glad to announce that I am producing my first project, a chat show titled ‘Zindagi Reloaded’ and I am very excited about it.”

“There are six celebrities and Ashna Dhanuka, the renowned lifestyle and confidence coach will be interviewing them. Krushna Abhishek is one of the actors in the project,” says Sneha, who started her journey in showbiz with ‘Gumrah’ and was recently seen in the music video ‘Main Jis Din Bhula Du’.

Revealing the concept of the chat show, she adds that the actors on the show are the ones whose journey would interest common people.

“We want to send a message to commoners that even celebrities face struggles and their journey isn’t easy. The guest will perform a small stand-up, it would be like a prologue and then the chat show will start,” she elaborated.

“It will be a question and answer session where the guests will be asked some questions about their life and how do they keep going in this real world. Then there is a quick rapid-fire round that will have all fun, interesting, and emotional questions,” adds the actor, who also runs a pet cafe and pet brand ‘The Pet Station’.

So how will she manage acting, production, and pet cafe, all at the same time?

“I always want to do a lot of things in my life. I don’t want to sit idle, there’s just one life and I want to explore as much as I can. I am passionate about whatever work I take up,” she explains.

“So yes, right now I am managing three things that are my show ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2’, pet cafe, and my production house. I am trying my best to manage all three,” the 31-year-old actor adds.

Sneha says multitasking has been a trait in her since she was a child.

“I will carry it with me all my life. When life gives us so many opportunities, why choose just one,” she concludes.