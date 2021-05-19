Snehlata Vasaikar: Best friends aren’t ones that sit & nod in approval

Adv.

Actress Snehalta Vasaikar shared her take on friendship, saying best friends always push you give your best, knowing what you are capable of.

“It’s important to have balance in your friendships and feel like you’re learning from each other. The best kinds of friends aren’t the ones that sit there and nod their head in approval when they know you’re not being the best version of yourself, but the ones who push you to do better when they know you’re capable of more,” Snehalta says.

The actress is part of the show “Punyashlok Ahilyabai”, which currently revolves around the friendship between her character Ahilya and Renu. The latter, being a widower, is ostracised by society in the period drama. However, Ahilya is protective about Renu.

Snehlata adds, “It takes bravery to tell your friends they are capable of achieving more, and I’m so happy to say that through our show, the audience can witness one of such beautiful bonds.”

“Punyashlok Ahilyabai” airs on Sony Entertainment Television.