Snehlata Vasaikar: Childhood memories are important in our lives

Adv.

Actress Snehlata Vasaikar, who portrays Gautamabai or Ahilya’s mother-in-law in the show “Punyashlok Ahilyabai”, shares that her role has taken her back to childhood days. She also dwells upon how important it is to remain connected to our roots.

“Childhood memories are very important in our lives. It makes us remember the best times. They shape our thinking and future. When one has good memories, they grow up to be happy individuals,” says the actress.

Snehlata feels as we grow up many things change, and we even miss our early days more. “It’s all about reminiscing the little things like the smell of mom’s cooking as she made our favourite food, the joy of running around with the neighbourhood kids, going for a Sunday treat of ice cream with your dad, having a fun-filled vacation with cousins, our birthdays. These experiences create long-lasting memories that remain in our hearts and minds forever,” she says.

Adv.

“Punyashlok Ahilyabai” is a period drama depicting the life of a common girl Ahilyabai Holkar. As the current track of this show depicts the education phase and difficulties faced by Ahilya, played by Aditi Jalatare, the actress finds the character of Ahilya to be compassionate and caring for her family.

“Ahilya shares a strong bond with her family like you all do. See how respectful and considerate she is for her family. So, we carry our childhood within us. We never get older,” she said.