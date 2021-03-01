ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Soma Rathod: No matter how my mood is, I need to make viewers laugh

TV actress Soma Rathod, who is part of the sitcom Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Haii, says she has always been a big fan of comedy

By Glamsham Bureau
Soma Rathod
Soma Rathod
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 1: Television actress Soma Rathod, who is part of the sitcom Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Haii, says she has always been a big fan of comedy. The actor, who has been a part of comedy projects including Pyar Mein Thoda Twist, Jijaji Chhat Par Hai and Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, feels that people have always found her funny.

“I have never found comedy challenging. I have noticed that wherever I go, I have been able to make people laugh. I have always been fond of making people smile. This is why comedy has always come very naturally to me,” she says.

One might feel it’s tough to make people laugh when one is low, but not Soma. The actor says that no matter how she is feeling personally, she has never made that as an excuse to not shoot her shows.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have always believed that the show must go on. No matter how my mood is, I know that I need to make my audience laugh. I have shot in 102-103 degree fever and my sugar was like 500. I have still shot my show even at a time when I thought that I cannot even stand. There was this one time when I broke my foot but I continued to shoot and after a few days I went to the doctor and he was amazed,” she says.

Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Haii airs on SAB TV and also stars Hiba Nawab and Shubhashish Jha.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleEvelyn Sharma ‘ready to slay’ her Monday
Next articleAlia Bhatt joins hands with Shah Rukh Khan as a co-producer
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

An unknown woman walks the hallways of ‘Jijaji Chhat Parr’ series!

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Sony SAB is all set to bring back one of their most quirky and funny shows - 'Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai', with a hint of mystery
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Rahul Vaidya plays cricket with girlfriend Disha Parmar and calls himself ‘Virat Kohli lite’

Rahul Vaidya plays cricket with girlfriend Disha Parmar and calls himself...

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
After the Bigg Boss 14 stint, Rahul Vaidya is on a vacation with his girlfriend Disha Parmar. He is recently seen playing cricket with his love.
Rahul Vaidya takes Disha Parmar on a chopper ride for a vacation

Rahul Vaidya takes Disha Parmar on a chopper ride for a...

Manini De takes method route for role of a cop in...

Bigg Boss 14 contestants Jasmin Bhasin & Aly Goni

Aly Goni: Wanted Jasmin & me to be the top two...

Govinda at Indian Pro Music League

Govinda is very romantic, says Sunita

Salman Khan's 'mega' selfie

Salman Khan’s ‘mega’ selfie

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021