Sonam Bajwa debuts on TV with Zee Punjabi’s ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’

Sonam Bajwa is all set to make her television debut with Zee Punjabi’s talk show ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’ with Sonam Bajwa. Show will premiere on 23rd January on Zee Punjabi. ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’ will feature hearty talks and signature desi fun while revealing a personal side of celebrities.
The Show would present the inspiring stories of Punjabi superstars like Sidhu Moosewala, Karan Aujla, Jimmy Sheirgill, Nimrat Khaira, Gurnam Bhullar, Ammy Virk, Miss Pooja, Jassie Gill and many others. It will also present unseen facets of these superstars.
Speaking on the show, Rahul Rao, Business Head, Zee Punjabi said “Zee Punjabi has become synonymous with Punjabi entertainment over last 1 year. Continuing the channel’s spirit of ‘Jazba Kar Vakhoun Da’, we wanted to bring out the unseen side of Punjabi superstars, how with their Jazba and spirit they have achieved these heights. It will be a fun and inspirational show for our viewers.”