Home TV News

Sonia Singh joins the cast of ‘Vighnaharta Ganesh’

By Glamsham Editorial
Sonia Singh
Sonia Singh

Dill Mill Gayye actress Sonia Singh has joined the cast of the show, Vighnaharta Ganesh. She says shooting for a mythological show is a unique experience.

“Mythological shows come up with their unique set of challenges. Heavy costumes, jewellery and make-up are a must and one needs to be able to convince the audience for the divine characters which are being shown in,” she said.

Sharing the experience of shooting, Sonia said: “Mythological shows are generally developed through two stages. In other shows, we have a set up known and visible but in these kinds of shows, more efforts go into the editing.”

Advtg.

“For Vighnaharta Ganesh, we shoot almost all the sequences on Chroma and thus, while performing I have to imagine the set up in my mind which would later be edited. Thus, I am also very excited to see the final outcome of the sequence,” added the actress.

“Vighnaharta Ganesh”, which airs on Sony Entertainment Television, casts Sonia as Aditi. –IANS/nn/vnc

Advtg.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Previous articleValentina Paloma Pinault is Salma Hayek’s ‘greatest teacher’!
Next articleAgeless opener Mayank Agarwal sets sail in T20 format too

Related Articles

News

Bappa listens to bhakt Heena Parmar; gets TV show ‘Vighnaharta Ganesh’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Heena Parmar is a Bappa bhakt, and naturally leaving no stone unturned while preparing for her role in the TV show,...
Read more
News

What transpired after Parineeti shared her admiration for Saif to Kareena Kapoor

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Parineeti Chopra and Siddharth Malhotra make quite a few revelations on this popular show, read on to know more.
Read more
News

Did you know Shakti Kapoor got his first role because of an accident?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Shraddha Kapoor's father Shakti Kapoor alongside sister-in-law and highly admired Bollywood actress Padmini Kolhapure revealed how an accident can be credited to get him his first major role.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Sonia Singh joins the cast of 'Vighnaharta Ganesh' 1

Shoulder pain subsides, scan reports encouraging too: Ashwin

IANS - 0
Dubai, Sep 21 (IANS) Ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who had suffered a shoulder injury in Delhi Capitals' (DC) opening game against the Kings XI...
Sonia Singh joins the cast of 'Vighnaharta Ganesh' 2

Amol Parashar: I don’t have to hide my face to walk...

Sonia Singh joins the cast of 'Vighnaharta Ganesh' 2

NCB questions Jaya Saha, Shruti Modi in drugs-related case

Aditya Kripalani

Aditya Kripalani: Feminism is about equality

Sonia Singh joins the cast of 'Vighnaharta Ganesh' 4

IPL: SRH opt to bowl against RCB (Toss)

Sonia Singh joins the cast of 'Vighnaharta Ganesh' 5

50s from Padikkal, de Villiers power RCB to 163 against SRH

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks