Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Sonu Nigam, Shaan to share hotseat on ‘KBC 13’

Singers Sonu Nigam and Shaan are set to appear as special guests on the 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13

By Glamsham Bureau
Sonu Nigam, Shaan to share hotseat on 'KBC 13'
Sonu Nigam Shaan to share hotseat on KBC 13
Bollywood singers Sonu Nigam and Shaan are set to appear as special guests on the ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’ episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ this Friday (October 22).

They’ll sing popular tracks such as ‘Dus Bahane’, ‘All is Well’, ‘My Dil Goes’, ‘Main Agar Kahoon’, and more. The singers will be seen on the hotseat and will be playing the game along with the popular reality show’s celebrity host, Amitabh Bachchan.

They will be seen not only playing the game, but also sharing personal anecdotes and cherished moments from their time in the industry. Big B will be seen laying down a rule for the guests requiring them to sing a song whenever they complete a ‘padav’.

Amping up the entertainment quotient of the show, Sonu Nigam and Shaan will also be seen playing ‘antakshari’ with Amitabh Bachchan and singing ghazals as well.

