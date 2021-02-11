ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Sonu Sood, the first guest on ‘Jay-Ho! The Jay Kumar Show’

Sonu Sood was the first guest on the newly-launched television talk show Jay-Ho! The Jay Kumar Show. Sonu Sood revealed host Jay Kumar is an old friend

By Glamsham Editorial
Jay-Ho The Jay Kumar Show
Jay-Ho The Jay Kumar Show
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood was the first guest on the newly-launched television talk show Jay-Ho! The Jay Kumar Show. The actor said host Jay Kumar is an old friend, and was happy to be part of a show that inspires people with spiritually stimulating humanitarian themes.

Talking about the show, Sonu said, “Jay is my longtime friend. I am very happy to be his first guest on the ‘Jay-Ho!’ show, and I am sure this show will inspire millions of people to unlock their inner greatness and live their best lives.”

Host Jay Kumar said: “This show is going to give the audience a chance to see a different side of their favourite celebrities. We’re going to go deep and ask questions you don’t usually hear on TV — like, in such a cut-throat competitive industry, how do you manage your spiritual fitness along with physical fitness? I am sure all these answers will inspire the audience.”

The show’s name Jay-Ho translates to “Let there be victory”. The term can also mean “Praise from your heart”, which is an interpretation Jay Kumar prefers.

“Jay-Ho is a way of saying, ‘we praise you for your victory in life’s challenges’,” he said.  –ians/dc/vnc

