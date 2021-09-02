How to impress the Goddess of wealth?

- Advertisement -

Why doesn’t Laxmi Maa visit my home? What can we do to impress the Goddess of wealth? Need answers to these questions? Stay tuned, as Sony SAB presents Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Mein. With an exceptional, thought-provoking storyline and a super talented line up of cast, Sony SAB’s upcoming show will draw attention to the true meaning of devotion and how you can be your own miracle.

The story revolves around Savita played by Geetanjali Tikekar and her family based in Ratlam with Nasir Khan as her husband. Donning the divine impersonation of Goddess Laxmi is Chhavi Pandey. The show also features Tanisha Mehta as Shreya, Mitil Jain as Rohit – Savita’s eldest son, Manan Joshi as Vaibhav – Savita’s youngest son and Mahi Sharma as Roohi – Savita’s daughter.

Shubh Laabh brings forth a fresh perspective around blind devotion versus road to self-transformation. The show dives into the protagonist, a God-fearing commoner, Savita’s life; who relies on her devotion towards Goddess Laxmi to save her family from a looming downfall. The story takes a unique twist as Goddess Laxmi descends on earth to pave Savita towards the journey of self-belief and transformation.

Adding to the cast line-up are talented artists like Deepak Dutta, Rahul Singh, Afreen Alvi, Poonam Sirnaik among others. Sony SAB’s Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Mein is set to premiere on September 13th every Monday-Friday at 9:30 PM.