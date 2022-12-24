scorecardresearch
Akashlina Chandra and Aradhana Verma plunge into a catfight over Shivam Sharma

By Glamsham Bureau

Shivam Sharma recently made an entry in the dating-based reality show ‘Splitsvilla X4’ as a wild card contestant. Though his entry has created a huge fight between the contestants Akashlina Chandra and Aradhana Verma as they both like him, he is more attracted to Aradhana.

Talking about her equation with Shivam, Aradhana said: “I and Shivam had a nice conversation, I even told him that we have a friendly connection. I don’t want to comment on his bond or connection with Akashlina. There is nothing happening between me and Shivam, we just have a friendly connection.”

In the meantime, Shivam is seen bonding with Akashlina and developing a connection with her. However, during a task where contestants paired up with their connections, a huge fight took place between Akashlina and Aradhana.

‘Splitsvilla X4’ airs on MTV.

