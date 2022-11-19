scorecardresearch
‘Splitsvilla X4’: Shivam Sharma to join as wild-card entry, likely to exit in 15 days

By Glamsham Bureau
Shivam Sharma in Lock Upp

Actor and model Shivam Sharma will enter the reality show ‘Splitsvilla X4’ on MTV as a wild-card contestant and is expected to be within 15-17 days. After Uorfi Javed, he is the second wild-card entry on the show.

Shivam was also seen in the 13th season of ‘Splitsvilla’. He has been a part of several shows, including ‘YARO Ka Tashan’, ‘Elevator Pitch’ and ‘Dil Ko Phir Se Jeene Ki Hai’.

Born in Delhi, Shivam started out as a model before joining the entertainment industry. He was also seen on the reality show ‘Lock Upp’, hosted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and produced by Ektaa Kapoor.

A source close to the show said: “Shivam Sharma is entering the show as a wild-card contestant and will be out in about 15 days.”

‘Splitsvilla X4’ airs on MTV.

