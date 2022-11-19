‘Splitsvilla X4’: Shivam Sharma to join as wild-card entry, likely to exit in 15 days

Actor and model Shivam Sharma will enter the reality show ‘Splitsvilla X4’ on MTV as a wild-card contestant and is expected to be within 15-17 days. After Uorfi Javed, he is the second wild-card entry on the show.

Shivam was also seen in the 13th season of ‘Splitsvilla’. He has been a part of several shows, including ‘YARO Ka Tashan’, ‘Elevator Pitch’ and ‘Dil Ko Phir Se Jeene Ki Hai’.

Born in Delhi, Shivam started out as a model before joining the entertainment industry. He was also seen on the reality show ‘Lock Upp’, hosted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and produced by Ektaa Kapoor.

A source close to the show said: “Shivam Sharma is entering the show as a wild-card contestant and will be out in about 15 days.”

‘Splitsvilla X4’ airs on MTV.