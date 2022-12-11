'Splitsvilla X4': Uorfi Javed turns out to be mischief-maker, may leave show

Internet sensation Uorfi Javed, who entered the dating reality show ‘Splitsvilla X4’, is the mischief-maker on the show and is reportedly all set to leave it soon. After a lot of chaos, fights, and confusion over who is the real mischief-maker among the contestants including Sakshi Shrivas, who has a penchant for creating drama or Sakshi Dwivedi has been candid about her disliking for Uorfi and was constantly breaking the rules during a task which compelled the host Sunny Leone to tell her to “follow the ****ing rules”.

Apart from these names, many also thought of Aagaz Akhtar as a mischief-maker as recently he tried manipulating Uorfi against her connection.

But after all hue and cry, finally, Uorfi is found to be the mischief-maker as she is the one, who called Kashish Thakur ‘a playboy’, yelled at Aradhana Sharma and Saumya Bhandari, and threw shade at Sunny too. Her entry was to break the connections and see who all are ‘real’ on the show.

She started off her game with her strong comment on 20-year-old Sakshi, who is a social media star. Later, she fought with her connection Kashish and called him ‘boring’ and broke all her ties with him on the show.

Hosted by Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone, the dating-based reality show ‘Splitsvilla X4’ airs on MTV.